NZRL coaches Maguire and Henry reappointed to next World Cup

New Zealand Rugby League has reappointed Michael Maguire and Ricky Henry as respective head coaches of the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns until the end of 2025.

NZRL announced this morning the two coaches will stay on board until the end of the next Rugby League World Cup to continue building on the results both sides have garnered under their leadership.

Maguire has coached the Kiwis since 2018 and led them to the semi-finals at last year's World Cup in England, where they were edged 16-14 by eventual champions Australia.

Henry meanwhile has been in charge of the Kiwi Ferns since 2020 and took them to the final of last year's World Cup where they were given a brutal 54-4 reality check by Australia after previously pipping the Jillaroos 10-8 earlier in the tournament.

NZRL said they recently concluded their RLWC debrief and the board was confident Maguire and Henry were the right people to lead the teams forward. In addition, key areas have been identified where further support is needed to ensure success in the next campaign.

New Zealand Kiwis v Australia, Semi Final match of the Rugby League World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

"Overall, there were many positives to take away from both campaigns," NZRL chief executive Greg Peters said.

"However, we recognise where NZRL has to provide further support to put us in the best position to be victorious in 2025."

Improved depth, a culture change, and evident growth since 2017 were all positive talking points in the debrief.

"Since Michael came on board, NZRL and the Kiwi playing group have made significant strides since their last World Cup appearance," Peters said.

"No doubt the semi-final heartbreak still stings, but the growth the squad has experienced under Michael gives the board confidence he is the coach to lead the Kiwis to victory in 2025."

Maguire said he remains confident in the Kiwis' direction and progress which could culminate in a hoisted trophy in 2025.

"We have achieved enormous growth since 2017," he said.

"To be only inches away from the final still hurts; however, this playing group is more determined than ever to take home a World Cup for themselves, their families and their country.

"There is a strong culture among the boys, the passion for the Black and White jersey is undeniable, couple that with the exciting talent coming through, we're in a positive place.

"No doubt, there's unfinished business."

NZRL has the same confidence in Henry's work with the Kiwi Ferns, Peters said.

Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry. (Source: Photosport)

"He has done great work with the Ferns. Despite one of our more inexperienced world cup squads, nearly defeating the Jillaroos in pool play and a convincing win over England in the semi-final are positive takeaways.

"Of course, we were all disappointed in the final result; however, with increased support from NZRL, the board is confident Ricky remains the right man for the job."

Henry is grateful for the continued opportunity and is determined to nurture New Zealand's pathways.

"It's an exciting time to be involved in women's rugby league and a privilege to lead the Kiwi Ferns through to 2025," he said.

"The women's game is evolving rapidly, and I'm determined to create the best pathways to nurture and develop New Zealand's female talent. My focus will be getting us back to number 1 in the world and bringing that World Cup trophy back home to New Zealand."

Mele Hufanga runs the ball for the Kiwi Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

Peters also used the announcement to emphasise the need for regular international programmes.

"The lead-up to the 2022 campaign was heavily disrupted due to Covid, with New Zealand not playing Australia since 2019. The added delay of the 2021 tournament means there's only a two-year window before the next RLWC.

"Consistency and yearly international programmes have never been more important. We need an annual end-of-year International competition with regular Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns Tests that become permanent fixtures in the rugby league calendar.

"We're working closely with the NRL and IRL to flesh out what this looks like and will be in a position to announce the 2023 International programme soon."