Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
3:20pm
Cleo Smith in hospital.

Cleo Smith in hospital. (Source: WA police.)

The man who abducted Cleo Smith has been jailed for 13 and a half years.

Terence Darrell Kelly held Cleo captive for 18 days, after kidnapping her from her family tent in October 2021 at Quobba Blow Holes in Western Australia.

The case captured the attention of Australia and the world.

The 4-year-old was found alive in a house in Carnarvon.

Today, Kelly was sentenced to 13 and a half years in jail.

He will have to serve over 11 years before he is eligible for parole.

The court in Perth heard that Kelly had turned up the radio to drown out the noise of Cleo pleading for her mother.

The court was also told that young Cleo had been listening to the radio while being held and told Kelly that "they're saying my name".

6