Jacinda Ardern's farewell to Parliament sends a message to unlikely leaders

Some of Jacinda Ardern's farewell speech to Parliament was hum-drum and hit a bum note, but its central message will be timeless, writes 1News digital political reporter Felix Desmarais.

A sense of tension hummed over Parliament today ahead of Jacinda Ardern's valedictory speech.

Parliament is always a busy place, but there was an increased sense of anticipation in the lead up to what everyone - political friends and foes alike - acknowledged was an historic day.

In response, Ardern delivered a speech that spoke to unlikely leaders the world over.

The first two acts of her speech were largely hum-drum, with a few jokes, a reflection on how she became leader and later prime minister.

She went through a shopping list of items for which she likely hopes to be remembered for - the Child Poverty Reduction Act, the Zero Carbon Act, Healthy Homes Standards, greater appreciation for te ao Māori and te reo Māori - such as Matariki as a public holiday.

Ardern also listed the Winter Energy Payment, the Best Start grant, free lunches in schools, abortion law reform, banning conversion therapy and the Dawn Raids apology.

Fair cop - these were flagship parade floats from Labour, the social democrat progressive features that captured imaginations in 2017.

They're also all already a matter of record.

Jacinda Ardern with Kelvin Davis when she became leader of the Labour party in 2017. (Source: Getty)

The former prime minister didn't waste the first two thirds of her speech. She took a brief moment for a call to action on perhaps the most defining and critical issue of our time.

"Climate change is a crisis. It is upon us. And so, one of the few things I will ask of this house on my departure – is that you please, take the politics out of climate change."

A who's who of politics, business and society looked on - Helen Clark, Sir Geoffrey Palmer, Dame Annette King, Sir Brian Roche, Sir Ashley Bloomfield, former MP-turned-lobbyist Clayton Cosgrove, former MP Steve Chadwick, fashion designer Juliette Hogan and Labour Party president Jill Day.

Ardern's parents, also, and daughter Neve, who, at 4, is perhaps one of the few people in New Zealand who could get away with leaning on the balustrade of the public gallery in Parliament - something parliamentary security is usually eagle-eyed on.

It was just as well too, since Ardern would have struggled to see her daughter, who she clearly loves to pieces, without Neve peering over the top.

Fiance Clarke Gayford was poker-faced for much of the speech, inordinately focused on filming and or photographing Ardern from his prime spot, despite being surrounded by some of the country's best photojournalists, snapping away around him. He looked like a proud dad at a school play.

She thanked him for filling her cup and "personally enduring so much rubbish".

Ardern said yesterday the "weight" of the job was heavy. (Source: Getty)

Leader and deputy leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis looked on attentively, smiling - but not laughing - at jokes that otherwise had Labour MPs in stitches.

Ardern also touched on the "heavy few chapters" of 2017 to 2023, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Whakaari eruption and the March 15 terror attack.

Some jokes about Covid-19 and the earlier heights of the pandemic were met with mirth in the room, and as Ardern noted in her speech, the Covid-19 death rate is relatively low compared to other developed nations.

There have been 2687 deaths attributed to the virus to date in New Zealand, and 25 in the last week.

She also did not shy away from touching on the rise of conspiracy theories and disinformation which has fueled some of the less rational vitriol towards her, saying debate was critical to a healthy democracy, and conspiracy was debate's "nemesis".

"The answers aren’t easy, but having witnessed what it can do to corners of my own beloved country, when perhaps we considered ourselves immune, I can tell you they are answers I will keep looking for."

Ardern also paid tribute to long-time friend and colleague Grant Robertson, and - as was really obligatory albeit genuine - put in a good word with the nation on "Chippy" - her successor Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Grant Robertson and Jacinda Ardern in 2014. (Source: Getty)

"Chippy is thoughtful, focused, and importantly, he is caring. We’re all in good hands."

But it was the third act of Ardern's valedictory speech that made it a timeless piece of political oratory.

She spoke with the intent to inspire people - particularly women - who might not feel like they were the 'right' kind of person to be a leader.

A new motif appeared in the speech - "you can be that person, and be here".

By that person she meant atypical leaders, of which perhaps she is self styled. In her words - a worrier, sensitive, a crier, a hugger, a mother (or not), an ex-Mormon, a nerd.

She revealed she hated Question Time in the House so much she would struggle to eat most days beforehand.

It's a message to anyone who compares themselves to a hypothetical model of a leader and finds themselves falling short. It told them that is nonsense, and there is a place for everyone to contribute.

"I thought that I would need to change dramatically to survive. I didn’t change.

"You can be all of these things, and not only can you be here – you can lead. Just like me."