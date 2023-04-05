Inside Parliament: Adios to Jacinda Ardern

There's a buzz around Parliament today, and it's all because one former prime minister is giving her valedictory speech tonight.

On Inside Parliament this week, the 1News political team discuss Jacinda Ardern's exit and legacy, as well as walk-backs and apologies from MPs and candidates of different stripes. The team also talk new swipe card rules for lobbyists in Parliament, and how much of a difference it really makes.

