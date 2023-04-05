Politics
1News

Inside Parliament: Adios to Jacinda Ardern

43 mins ago
Parliament and the Beehive.

Parliament and the Beehive.

There's a buzz around Parliament today, and it's all because one former prime minister is giving her valedictory speech tonight.

On Inside Parliament this week, the 1News political team discuss Jacinda Ardern's exit and legacy, as well as walk-backs and apologies from MPs and candidates of different stripes. The team also talk new swipe card rules for lobbyists in Parliament, and how much of a difference it really makes.

You can listen to Inside Parliament - the 1News political podcast - on any good podcasting app. Just search 'Inside Parliament'.

