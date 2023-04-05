Auckland man, 83 missing - police concerned for welfare

An 83-year-old Auckland man was reported missing yesterday after failing to return home after an appointment.

Seong Wook Kal left his Hobsonville home Tuesday morning in his vehicle, a silver Honda Stream station wagon, which was last seen in the Grey Lynn area at around 11.38am.

Police are seeking help from the public and said they want to hear from anyone who has seen him since.

"[We] are concerned for Seong’s wellbeing and we want to see him returned home to his family safely," a statement read.

Seong is described as "165cm tall, usually wearing a black cap, dark vest and is bald with white sideburns", and his vehicle registration is GAQ583.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police ask that anyone with information contact them by dialling 105 and quoting file number 230404/8257.