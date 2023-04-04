New Zealand
1News

Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

43 mins ago

Police are hunting a man who pulled a knife on people in a car on Auckland's North Shore last Wednesday.

At around 3:30pm on March 29, the man approached the victims in their car, parked at the Volleyball Centre's parking lot off Maxwelton Drive in Mairangi Bay.

The offender pulled out a knife and made demands. One of the victims sustained moderate injuries in an attempt to drive away from the offender.

The offender has not yet been located. He has been described as around 162 centimetres tall, of heavy build, with a black beard. He was wearing wraparound sunglasses, a black t-shirt and dark shorts at the time of the incident.

He also approached another vehicle and yelled at the occupant prior to the other attack.

This vehicle is described as an older silver sedan, with some damage. The rear door on the driver’s side was described as a lighter colour. Police are asking this person to come forward, as well as anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage, particularly from between 3pm and 5pm on the day.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

Adrian Selwyn was found dead at a Manukau Rd address on March 15.

41 mins ago

Wesley College: Statutory manager appointed amid stories of violence

BREAKING

Wesley College: Statutory manager appointed amid stories of violence

Students and parents at the special character Methodist school have told 1News about ongoing physical abuse.

10:10am

Wesley College student beating filmed, posted online

Wesley College student beating filmed, posted online

6:48am

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

7:28pm

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

5:06pm

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

4:41pm

3:52

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

National candidate previously compared civil unions to incest

National candidate previously compared civil unions to incest

41 mins ago

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

43 mins ago

Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

45 mins ago

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

48 mins ago

Kiwi wrestling legend Bushwhacker Butch dies

Kiwi wrestling legend Bushwhacker Butch dies

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video