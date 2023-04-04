Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

Police are hunting a man who pulled a knife on people in a car on Auckland's North Shore last Wednesday.

At around 3:30pm on March 29, the man approached the victims in their car, parked at the Volleyball Centre's parking lot off Maxwelton Drive in Mairangi Bay.

The offender pulled out a knife and made demands. One of the victims sustained moderate injuries in an attempt to drive away from the offender.

The offender has not yet been located. He has been described as around 162 centimetres tall, of heavy build, with a black beard. He was wearing wraparound sunglasses, a black t-shirt and dark shorts at the time of the incident.

He also approached another vehicle and yelled at the occupant prior to the other attack.

This vehicle is described as an older silver sedan, with some damage. The rear door on the driver’s side was described as a lighter colour. Police are asking this person to come forward, as well as anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage, particularly from between 3pm and 5pm on the day.