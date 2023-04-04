Rap music banned at Sydney Royal Easter Show

New South Wales Police have announced a crackdown at Sydney’s iconic Royal Easter Show, following a fatal stabbing last year.

17-year-old Uati Faletolu was stabbed in the chest in the middle of a crowd last year, with five people charged with murder or accessory to murder.

Today, police said this year there’d be a doubled presence at the popular family event, along with a crackdown on criminal and anti-social behaviour.

Included in the strict measures is a ban on rap music at the event.

Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith told reporters that the music had been used to recruit youths for crime by gangs.

He said the genre is “being used to lure youth into a life of crime.”

“The Comanchero bikie gang last year particularly and proactively recruited youth through rapper music.”

“Community safety is our number one priority – and with that in mind – police will be out in numbers at the show,” the Assistant Commissioner Smith said.