McConchie making most of 'unique opportunity' with Black Caps

Today Cole McConchie was playing for New Zealand A in Lincoln but in a matter of days he'll be flying out with the Blackcaps for Pakistan having earned his maiden ODI call-up.

McConchie was one of two new faces named in this morning's ODI squad with Ben Lister also in line for a potential debut.

"It's really special whenever you get a call like that, not only for myself but the family too," McConchie said.

"I'm really excited and really looking forward to joining up with the boys."

The Canterbury stalwart has been picked for the Black Caps' T20 squad before but said the ODI call up brought "a range of emotions" with it being his favoured format.

ADVERTISEMENT

On McConchie's side is he's had experience in the sub-continent before, having been part of the T20 squad that was forced to return home from Pakistan urgently following a security threat in 2021.

McConchie said that experience hasn't tainted his thoughts when it comes to returning to the cricket-loving nation.

"Speaking to the guys who were there on the Test tour recently, they had a great experience over there," he added.

"Pakistan Cricket do a great job, so it's taken care of and it's about looking forward to the cricket now."

While McConchie said New Zealand selection was never something he focused on, he did say as he got older and "time ticks away" he wondered whether higher honours would come.

"I've talked with Fults (Peter Fulton) here in Canterbury and it was always around how I could improve my game and if I do that and keep performing for Canterbury then hopefully selection will come my way.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Black Caps have been a tough team to crack over the past few years because they've been performing so well so I think this is a unique opportunity with a couple of players away at the IPL, but it brings opportunity for myself and the rest of the squad because there's a lot to play for - there always is when you're wearing the Fern."

That belief also includes World Cup selection, which is now just months away.

"Never say never," said McConchie.

"But it's one step at a time. If you put yourself in a good position to perform in Pakistan you never know and I'm sure everyone will have that same mentality."