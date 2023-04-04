Cricket
1News

McConchie making most of 'unique opportunity' with Black Caps

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
5:03pm
Cole McConchie.

Cole McConchie. (Source: Photosport)

Today Cole McConchie was playing for New Zealand A in Lincoln but in a matter of days he'll be flying out with the Blackcaps for Pakistan having earned his maiden ODI call-up.

McConchie was one of two new faces named in this morning's ODI squad with Ben Lister also in line for a potential debut.

"It's really special whenever you get a call like that, not only for myself but the family too," McConchie said.

"I'm really excited and really looking forward to joining up with the boys."

The Canterbury stalwart has been picked for the Black Caps' T20 squad before but said the ODI call up brought "a range of emotions" with it being his favoured format.

On McConchie's side is he's had experience in the sub-continent before, having been part of the T20 squad that was forced to return home from Pakistan urgently following a security threat in 2021.

McConchie said that experience hasn't tainted his thoughts when it comes to returning to the cricket-loving nation.

"Speaking to the guys who were there on the Test tour recently, they had a great experience over there," he added.

"Pakistan Cricket do a great job, so it's taken care of and it's about looking forward to the cricket now."

While McConchie said New Zealand selection was never something he focused on, he did say as he got older and "time ticks away" he wondered whether higher honours would come.

"I've talked with Fults (Peter Fulton) here in Canterbury and it was always around how I could improve my game and if I do that and keep performing for Canterbury then hopefully selection will come my way.

"The Black Caps have been a tough team to crack over the past few years because they've been performing so well so I think this is a unique opportunity with a couple of players away at the IPL, but it brings opportunity for myself and the rest of the squad because there's a lot to play for - there always is when you're wearing the Fern."

That belief also includes World Cup selection, which is now just months away.

"Never say never," said McConchie.

"But it's one step at a time. If you put yourself in a good position to perform in Pakistan you never know and I'm sure everyone will have that same mentality."

CricketBlack Caps

SHARE

More Stories

Injured Kane Williamson on crutches upon return to NZ

Injured Kane Williamson on crutches upon return to NZ

The Black Caps star hurt his knee attempting a catch in his first game of the season in India.

2:10pm

0:24

Black Caps pipped in Super Over after Sodhi's late heroics

Black Caps pipped in Super Over after Sodhi's late heroics

Sri Lanka prevail at Eden Park after Sodhi's six off the final regular ball of New Zealand's innings sends T20 match into tie-breaker.

Sun, Apr 2

Kane Williamson knee injury raises World Cup fears

Kane Williamson knee injury raises World Cup fears

Sun, Apr 2

Kane Williamson suffers knee injury in IPL opener

Kane Williamson suffers knee injury in IPL opener

Sat, Apr 1

Black Caps demolish Sri Lanka to win ODI series 2-0

Black Caps demolish Sri Lanka to win ODI series 2-0

Fri, Mar 31

Te reo cricket commentary available for first time at upcoming T20

Te reo cricket commentary available for first time at upcoming T20

Fri, Mar 31

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Rap music banned at Sydney Royal Easter Show

Rap music banned at Sydney Royal Easter Show

40 mins ago

Phone ban in NZ unlikely, after new rules introduced in Australia

1:55

Phone ban in NZ unlikely, after new rules introduced in Australia

50 mins ago

'I won't miss the weight': Jacinda Ardern opens up on her life in politics

3:44

'I won't miss the weight': Jacinda Ardern opens up on her life in politics

53 mins ago

'Honour' to welcome Jacinda Ardern to Earthshot board - Prince William

'Honour' to welcome Jacinda Ardern to Earthshot board - Prince William

6:00pm

'Humbled and excited': Jacinda Ardern's next moves revealed

'Humbled and excited': Jacinda Ardern's next moves revealed

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video