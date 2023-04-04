Cricket
Injured Kane Williamson on crutches upon return to NZ

5 mins ago

Kane Williamson has arrived back in New Zealand in good spirits after his IPL campaign was cut short by a knee injury.

Williamson injured his knee attempting an impressive catch for his new team, the Gujarat Titans, in their first game of the season and was carried off the pitch.

The Titans later confirmed Williamson would be out for the remainder of the competition which runs until May, leaving Black Caps fans nervous about his World Cup prospects later this year.

The 32-year-old's arrival in Auckland this morning won't help those concerns with Williamson sporting a knee brace and on crutches.

Kane Williamson carried off during an IPL match.

Kane Williamson carried off during an IPL match.

In a brief chat with waiting media, who he jokingly thanked for "escorting" him out of the airport, Williamson said it wasn't "too painful at the moment".

He also thanked the Titans for being "really supportive" in the immediate aftermath of his injury before a comfortable flight home.

Williamson will now consult specialists about the severity of his injury and what the timing is like on his recovery with the World Cup looming in October.

New Zealand Cricket added they also hoped to have more information this week.

