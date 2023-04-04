Ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Newcastle on NRL Grand Final night 2018.

CW: This story discusses sexual assault

This is the third trial Hayne has faced over the case after he appealed an earlier guilty verdict.

The woman was sexually assaulted when Hayne stopped by her house on the evening of September 30, 2018.

He was on his way back to Sydney after a two-day buck's weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The then 26-year-old survivor said the two had a "forceful and rough" sexual encounter, which left her injured.

Hayne claimed the encounter was consensual and that any injuries were accidental.

The now twice-convicted rapist will return home tonight with his wife, and he's likely to face a detention application in the next few days.

More to come.