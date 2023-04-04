Body found after 'unknown substance' reports in Palmerston North

A body has been found after reports of an "unknown substance" led to properties being evacuated in Palmerston North this morning.

Police said officers were called to an address on Rangitikei Street after "reports of an unknown substance being located".

"As a precaution, several nearby premises were evacuated and the road was closed," police said in a statement.

"A body was located at the address and the death will be referred to the coroner."

The road has since reopened and cordons have been lifted.