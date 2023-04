New York's One World Trade Center building was struck by lightning in an impressive display yesterday.

The strike was captured on camera by multiple weather watchers.

Photographer Max Guliana managed to film the moment the sky lit up over New York when lightning struck the needle at the top of the sky scraper.

Tonight’s lightning storm over One World Trade #NYC pic.twitter.com/qDrSDRWK2X — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) April 2, 2023

His video has since had more than 4 million views on Twitter.

According to NBC New York, the storm left thousands without power in New Jersey.