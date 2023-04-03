New Zealand
Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

7:28pm
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image) (Source: 1News)

Two people have been arrested after a stolen car was allegedly driven at a police officer and later led authorities on a chase across Waikato this afternoon.

The chase closed State Highway 1B at Taupiri, but the road has since re-opened.

Police's Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said a car was allegedly stolen from a Whitianga address early this afternoon and was then spotted by an officer near Waiomu around 2.20pm.

"The officer had to take evasive action when the car drove at them upon being signalled to stop. Thankfully the officer was unharmed," he said in a statement.

Bird said an Eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle as it drove south on State Highway 25, after police chose not to initiate an immediate pursuit.

"The vehicle was successfully spiked at about 3.15pm, near Pūkorokoro/Miranda.

"It continued driving, travelling on its rims and eventually losing a tyre near State Highway 2 at Mangatangi.

"A pursuit was authorised as the vehicle approached Hampton Downs due to the risk to the public.

"However, a short time later, the vehicle lost control and came to a stop as it tried to negotiate a roundabout near State Highway 1B's northbound off-ramp to Gordonton Rd.

"The occupants received minor injuries and received treatment at the scene."

The police superintendent said the road was closed for a scene examination and to clear oil from the road. Waka Kotahi NZTA said the road had re-opened just before 7pm.

