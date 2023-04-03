New Zealand
TVNZ appoints new US correspondent

12:43pm
1News' US correspondent Logan Church.

Logan Church has been appointed as TVNZ's new US correspondent.

The 1News reporter will take over for Anna Burns-Francis who joined Breakfast earlier this year.

Church will begin his new role in October.

"I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to work in the US, especially in such a pivotal time. The future of the world's biggest democracy is anyone's guess, and that has a direct impact on life for everyone in Aotearoa," Church said.

"There are also incredible stories that you haven't seen before, and many exciting things we have in the works — we can't wait to show you on 1News."

Church will be especially busy in 2024 as the US enters another hotly contested election year.

