Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

They're cheap to run, quiet and clean.
For many, e-scooters are a great way to get from A to B.
But they're now falling out of favour with the French, and fast.
After a spate of accidents, Paris is looking to ban them on safety grounds.
Here at home, they're causing concern too.
Over the last four years, ACC has received more than 10,000 e-scooter claims, costing more than $30 million.
So, do the pros outweigh the cons? Or should we follow the French and send our scooters off into the sunset?
Seven Sharp spoke to E-scooter enthusiast and owner of the Electric Scooter Shop in Auckland, Jonno Leonard, to get his perspective.
Watch the video above to find out what he thinks.
