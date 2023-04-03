Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

They're cheap to run, quiet and clean.

For many, e-scooters are a great way to get from A to B.

But they're now falling out of favour with the French, and fast.

After a spate of accidents, Paris is looking to ban them on safety grounds.

Here at home, they're causing concern too.

Over the last four years, ACC has received more than 10,000 e-scooter claims, costing more than $30 million.

So, do the pros outweigh the cons? Or should we follow the French and send our scooters off into the sunset?

Seven Sharp spoke to E-scooter enthusiast and owner of the Electric Scooter Shop in Auckland, Jonno Leonard, to get his perspective.

Watch the video above to find out what he thinks.