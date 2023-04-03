New Zealand
1News

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

7:43pm

They're cheap to run, quiet and clean.

For many, e-scooters are a great way to get from A to B.

But they're now falling out of favour with the French, and fast.

After a spate of accidents, Paris is looking to ban them on safety grounds.

Here at home, they're causing concern too.

Over the last four years, ACC has received more than 10,000 e-scooter claims, costing more than $30 million.

So, do the pros outweigh the cons? Or should we follow the French and send our scooters off into the sunset?

Seven Sharp spoke to E-scooter enthusiast and owner of the Electric Scooter Shop in Auckland, Jonno Leonard, to get his perspective.

Watch the video above to find out what he thinks.

New ZealandTransportTechnologyUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

He told 1News on Monday he is "not a hateful person" after it was revealed he was banned from the social media platform.

4:19pm

One NZ hooks up with Musk’s SpaceX for total mobile coverage

One NZ hooks up with Musk’s SpaceX for total mobile coverage

2degrees has also announced a deal with a satellite company to provide total mobile coverage.

2:42pm

2:27

7 retired St John ambulances to be sent to war-torn Ukraine

7 retired St John ambulances to be sent to war-torn Ukraine

Sun, Apr 2

2:34

No more room for vroom? Paris votes on banishing e-scooters

No more room for vroom? Paris votes on banishing e-scooters

Sun, Apr 2

Nanaia Mahuta to attend NATO meeting in Brussels this week

Nanaia Mahuta to attend NATO meeting in Brussels this week

Sun, Apr 2

Auckland Airport fog restrictions lifted after cancellations, delays

Auckland Airport fog restrictions lifted after cancellations, delays

Sun, Apr 2

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Wheelchair users battle for equal rights at live events

7:39

Wheelchair users battle for equal rights at live events

7:43pm

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

4:17

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

7:28pm

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

7:08pm

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

7:02pm

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

1:47

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video