New Zealand
1News

New dog unit cars revealed, prioritising canine safety

3:01pm
Police dogs and their handlers pose with their new ride.

Police dogs and their handlers pose with their new ride. (Source: Associated Press)

A new police dog unit patrol car has been revealed today, promising a much more comfortable ride for New Zealand’s furriest law enforcement workers.

The all-wheel-drive 206kW Skoda Superb Station Wagon will take over from the Holden Ute and Equinox as the dog unit’s car of choice.

Police previously announced Skoda would be the main supplier of Prime One patrol vehicles following Holden’s exit from the New Zealand market in 2020.

“These vehicles have been very reliable workhorses over the years and fit for the role they play in a very demanding part of the operational environment,” Inspector Brian Yanko, fleet manager for NZ Police, said.

To match the high expectations dogs and their handlers had for the previous cars, Yanko said police took a “blank canvas” approach with the design, working with both handlers and tactical responders.

The new vehicle comes with a number of new features that aim to improve the comfort of both dogs and handlers.

It includes a new air conditioning system that monitors the pod - where the dogs sit.

206kW Škoda Superb Station Wagon police car.

206kW Škoda Superb Station Wagon police car. (Source: 1News)

When the car heats up above 28 degrees, the driver gets a warning, and a vent on top will start releasing fresh air.

If it hits 32 degrees, which is critical for dogs, the windows will drop down, and fresh air will fill the car.

Another critical piece of kit is the remote quick-release window drop-down. If things start to turn ugly and the officer needs the assistance of a dog, they can access a remote control, and the window will drop.

“The vehicle is set up around the safety of dog handlers and their dogs,” the national coordinator of police dogs, Todd Southall, said.

“It's been a long time coming. We’ve been waiting for a really fit-for-purpose vehicle, and it probably brings features that we’ve never had in a vehicle before."

206kW Skoda Superb Station Wagon.

206kW Skoda Superb Station Wagon. (Source: 1News)

The vehicle setup was completed by Wade Group, who have been working with dog handlers over the past year. They even had one of the police’s biggest canines go for a spin, proving its comfort.

The new Skoda’s have been trialled for the last three months and will be rolled out onto the beat tomorrow.

Between 15 and 20 vehicles will be deployed by the end of June this year, with a further 70 hitting the roads in the following 12 months.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAnimals

SHARE

More Stories

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

The beer, labelled Honey Bear House Beer, has been linked to one death.

34 mins ago

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

David Benbow, 54, had been on trial for seven weeks at the High Court at Christchurch for the murder of Michael McGrath, 49, who hasn't been seen since May 2017.

59 mins ago

0:54

Jury in CHCH murder trial struggle to reach unanimous verdict

Jury in CHCH murder trial struggle to reach unanimous verdict

12:11pm

Man charged after person kidnapped, raped in Blenheim

Man charged after person kidnapped, raped in Blenheim

5:42pm

38 drink-drivers caught in Hawke's Bay over the weekend

38 drink-drivers caught in Hawke's Bay over the weekend

Sun, Apr 2

Reports of drive-by shooting at Auckland Black Power HQ

Reports of drive-by shooting at Auckland Black Power HQ

Sun, Apr 2

0:26

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

34 mins ago

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

48 mins ago

Teacher censured after in-class wrestling match with student

Teacher censured after in-class wrestling match with student

59 mins ago

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

0:54

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

4:19pm

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video