New Zealand
1News

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

By Jessica Roden, 1News Reporter
7:02pm

Nelson locals, including mayor Nick Smith, will be toughing it out in all conditions this winter to raise money for a kids running programme.

The group of four is training for the New York Marathon in November in an effort to raise money for Rod Dixon's Kids Marathon Foundation.

Dixon won the New York Marathon in 1983 and an Olympic Bronze Medal in 1972.

Smith said a marathon had always been on his bucket list: "I thought, why not? I'm approaching that awful year of sixty, and if I don't do it, I'll never do it," he said.

Others running include Tahunanui School principal Barbara Bowen. The primary school is Rod Dixon's old school.

Rod Dixon running in the 1983 New York City Marathon.

Rod Dixon running in the 1983 New York City Marathon. (Source: 1News)

The money raised will bring the programme to the school and others in the region. While the programme is currently in around 35 schools, the overall goal is for 100.

"We do know that kids are less active than maybe they were when I was growing up, so giving them opportunities to run and a purpose to run is really important," Bowen said.

The programme sees students run an entire marathon over the course of around 10 weeks. Dixon said it's about getting kids moving.

"Kids weren't born to sit down and keep quiet. Let them move and let them be creative".

Dixon's roped in fellow running great Lorraine Moller to help the Nelsonians with their training over the coming months.

Moller told 1News that she was confident they could do it.

"Nothing is too big if you break it into pieces," she said.

New ZealandNelsonNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

TVNZ appoints new US correspondent

TVNZ appoints new US correspondent

The 1News reporter will take over for Anna Burns-Francis who joined Breakfast earlier this year.

12:43pm

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge waves slam south coast

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge waves slam south coast

It comes as the coast at the bottom of the North Island is under an orange weather warning for swells and strong winds.

Thu, Mar 30

0:30

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

Sun, Mar 26

International brewers flock to Tasman for booming hop season

International brewers flock to Tasman for booming hop season

Sat, Mar 25

2:01

Get ready: Warning ‘dangerous’ US superbug will come to NZ

Get ready: Warning ‘dangerous’ US superbug will come to NZ

Fri, Mar 24

5:37

Global shipping giant Maersk pulls New Zealand coastal service

Global shipping giant Maersk pulls New Zealand coastal service

Tue, Mar 21

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Wheelchair users battle for equal rights at live events

7:39

Wheelchair users battle for equal rights at live events

7:43pm

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

4:17

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

7:28pm

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

7:08pm

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

7:02pm

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

1:47

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video