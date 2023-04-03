Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

Nelson locals, including mayor Nick Smith, will be toughing it out in all conditions this winter to raise money for a kids running programme.

The group of four is training for the New York Marathon in November in an effort to raise money for Rod Dixon's Kids Marathon Foundation.

Dixon won the New York Marathon in 1983 and an Olympic Bronze Medal in 1972.

Smith said a marathon had always been on his bucket list: "I thought, why not? I'm approaching that awful year of sixty, and if I don't do it, I'll never do it," he said.

Others running include Tahunanui School principal Barbara Bowen. The primary school is Rod Dixon's old school.

Rod Dixon running in the 1983 New York City Marathon. (Source: 1News)

The money raised will bring the programme to the school and others in the region. While the programme is currently in around 35 schools, the overall goal is for 100.

"We do know that kids are less active than maybe they were when I was growing up, so giving them opportunities to run and a purpose to run is really important," Bowen said.

The programme sees students run an entire marathon over the course of around 10 weeks. Dixon said it's about getting kids moving.

"Kids weren't born to sit down and keep quiet. Let them move and let them be creative".

Dixon's roped in fellow running great Lorraine Moller to help the Nelsonians with their training over the coming months.

Moller told 1News that she was confident they could do it.

"Nothing is too big if you break it into pieces," she said.