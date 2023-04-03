MP who broke isolation rules ascends initial Green Party list

A Green MP who resigned the Covid-19 and health spokesperson portfolios for breaking self-isolation rules has leapfrogged five places on the party's initial candidate list for the election.

The party's initial candidate list is selected by delegates, who have been selected by local branches to attend a conference where they hear pitches from those jostling for position.

After consultation with local members, delegates vote to form the initial list, which is later voted on by the wider membership for a final list, expected at the end of May.

Sitting MP Golriz Ghahraman had dropped from seventh on the list to ninth, while fellow MP Elizabeth Kerekere jumped five places, from ninth to fourth.

In March last year Kerekere apologised and resigned from the Covid-19 and health portfolios after she admitted flying from her home in Tairāwhiti home to Wellington, despite a member of her household testing positive for the virus two days before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation swirled Kerekere would take over a co-leader role in July last year, after co-leader James Shaw was briefly ousted from the position by Green Party delegates. However, after saying she was considering her options, she ruled herself out of the race and Shaw later resumed the role.

Two new faces appeared in the top 10 - Tai Tokerau candidate Hūhana Lyndon at eight and Banks Peninsula candidate and former Environment Canterbury councillor Lan Pham at 10.

The Green Party currently has 10 MPs in Parliament.

The top three spots have remained the same, with Marama Davidson, James Shaw and Chloe Swarbrick maintaining their first, second and third spots respectively.

Two vacancies on the list had opened up upon sitting MPs Eugenie Sage and Jan Logie announcing their retirement from politics.

Rongotai candidate Julie Anne Genter moved up one place from fourth to fifth on the list, while Teanau Tuiono moved from eighth to sixth.

Ricardo Menéndez March also ascended on the initial list, from 10 to seven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins wants free public transport fares and a focus on climate action. (Source: Q and A)

Unsuccessful Auckland mayoral candidate Fa'anānā Efeso Collins also made the 12th spot on the initial list, while former Wellington mayor Celia Wade-Brown was announced at 22.

Green co-leader Marama Davidson said the list was an "outstanding group of candidates" and she welcomed the "fresh voices" who she said would "bring even bigger, bolder and more diverse ideas to the table".

“The Green Party is a Te Tiriti-based political party and I’m proud to see this reflected so clearly in our initial list.

"Such a strong Māori voice will help us to make sure that the next government does more to uphold the Crown’s promise to guarantee tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua over their whenua, kainga and taonga katoa.”

Shaw said the candidates were diverse and experienced.

The initial list will now be put to a vote of all members of the Green Party, who will be given the opportunity to choose the delegates' initial ranking, or rank candidates in their preferred order.

ADVERTISEMENT

A final list will be formed from this vote of all members and will be released at the end of May.

The Green Party initial list - 2023