Lobbying in Parliament: New rules announced by Hipkins

Lobbyists will soon have to sign into the Parliamentary precinct just like any other member of the public, following an announcement from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today.

In his regular post-Cabinet press conference, Hipkins said he would write to the Speaker Adrian Rurawhe to request the removal of swipe card access to Parliament for business, non-government sector and union representatives.

Currently, Parliament and Beehive workers - including, staffers, security, the parliamentary service, the parliamentary press gallery, former MPs and their spouses - have key card access to the precinct.

Lobbyists, business and political representatives are also included on an approved visitor list - such as those from Russell McVeagh lawyers, the NZ Bankers Association, Zespri, Air New Zealand, the Insurance Council of New Zealand and the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union.

Hipkins also said the Government would offer support to "third-party lobbyists" to establish a voluntary code of conduct and the beginning of "long-term work on policy options to regulate lobbying".

He said a "refreshed" Cabinet Manual would be published in April that set "clear expectations for ministers in relation to conduct and decisions when considering future employment".

The announcements follow reporting on lobbyists and their influence by RNZ.

“It’s very important we have a sensible and transparent system that does not give the impression that lobbyists enjoy an unfair advantage over other New Zealanders.

Hipkins said assessing policy options was a "major piece of work" and to do it well required "consultation and a good amount of time".

He expected advice back on it next year.

“This was last looked at in 2012 and ultimately didn’t land because it was too broad in scope. I want Parliament to take another look, learning the lessons from that process.

“While this work is underway, there are three measures we can take now and start to get in place straight away.

“The first is taking away swipe-card access for lobbyists to Parliament. Currently, some lobbyists as well as business and union representatives have swipe-card access to the building. My view is they should go through the front door like every other New Zealander."

Hipkins previously said lobbyists' access was similar to any other member of the public.

“I want, as much as possible, for this to be a bi-partisan issue and I call on other political parties to support this measure."

My view is they should go through the front door like every other New Zealander — Chris Hipkins

He called on lobbyists to develop a voluntary code of conduct that would enhance transparency "by, for example, including the names of the clients they represent on their websites".

“Others involved in lobbying, for instance peak bodies, industry associations and other entities may also wish to sign up for this as well.

“The Government will offer assistance from the Ministry of Justice to help draft the code and to provide research on overseas practises and guidance."

He said the refreshed Cabinet Manual would make it clear that while in office, "ministers’ conduct and decisions should not be influenced by the prospect or expectation of future employment with a articular organisation or sector".

Terms of reference for Nash review released

Hipkins also publicly released the terms of reference for the review into Stuart Nash's ministerial communications with donors.

Nash today announced he would retire from politics at the election, after tainting much of March with scandal of his impropriety.

“It will look at whether there were other breaches of Cabinet collective responsibility or confidentiality, or perceived or actual conflicts of interest in communications he had with people and entities who made declared donations to his 2017 or 2020 electorate campaigns," Hipkins said.

“Communications in scope are those by letter, email, text message, WhatsApp or Signal between 26 October, 2017 and 28 March, 2023 when Mr Nash held ministerial portfolios.

“New Zealand should rightly be proud of our open and accessible government. I hope these measures will go some way to further increase transparency and the integrity of government.”