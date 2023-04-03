World
Chris Brown accused of bottling man in nightclub attack

10:57am
Chris Brown.

Chris Brown. (Source: Getty)

Chris Brown is being accused by a music producer of bottling him in the head during a nightclub attack.

The rapper, 33, was reported to have launched the assault on February 19 at The Tape club in London's Mayfair, where the performer was with an entourage during his UK concert tour.

His unnamed alleged victim has now told The Sun, which first reported on the apparent attack: "He (Chris) hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well. He's making out it was one of his entourage but it was him.

"I’ve spoken to the police and they hope to resolve the matter soon. It’s now in the hands of my solicitor and I can’t comment further."

The man also claimed he was punched and kicked as he lay on the ground after allegedly being bottled.

He added he had to be taken to hospital and needed crutches to walk when he was discharged.

The Sun said Chris had offered to attend a London police station for questioning but sources say he did not meet officers and is now back in the US.

The Metropolitan Police have refused to comment on the identities of anyone they wish to speak to, saying: “Inquiries continue.”

Chris last month declared critics who still “hate him” for attacking Rihanna can kiss his “f****** a**”.

The Run It! rapper pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault for beating up his singer ex-girlfriend before the 2009 Grammys but appeared to back a string of artists who have been accused of abuse in a foul-mouthed tirade on social media on February 17, which he used to rant about people still pushing the “narrative” about his assault on Rihanna.

He raged in a mainly all-caps rant on Instagram in which he referenced rapper Blueface’s fight-filled relationship with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock: “Im f****** 33! Im tired of yall running wit this narrative .. you weird a** n***** are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f*** out of each other in front of the world.

“But thats OK? It’s entertainment? All yall can suck my d*** disrespectfully.”

He then pondered where “cancel culture” was when it came to “white artists” who “date underage women” or “beat the f*** out of their wives”, adding: “Oh. That’s right.. they are your buddies. No more fake love from me.. Stay out my way or get ran over simple as that!”

Brown then posted a series of photos of white male and female actors and performers who have been accused or charged with abuse, including Sean Penn, Mel Gibson, Ozzy Osbourne and Tommy Lee, and signed off: “I got time today.”

Chris’ actress ex Karrueche Tran, 34, was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017 after he allegedly became aggressive toward her when she would not return money and gifts he gave her during their relationship.

His rant came after fans of Rihanna, 35, hit out at him for appearing to congratulate her on her half time Super Bowl performance, where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child, by commenting: “GO GIRL” on social media.=

Days later, singer Chloë Bailey, 24, came under fire after she announced a new single called ‘How Does It Feel’ that featured Chris given his history of abuse.

