World
1News

How mobile phones have changed in 50 years

By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
6:40pm

Fifty years ago today, history was made on 6th Avenue, New York, as Motorola engineer Martin Cooper made the first mobile call.

Ironically, he thought the best person to call was his competition.

"It occurred to me I had to call my counterpart at The Bell System... Dr Joel Engel," said Cooper.

"And I said, 'Joel, this is Martin Cooper... I'm talking to you on a handheld cell phone. But a real cell phone, personal, portable, handheld.'

Motorola vice president John F Mitchell holds one of the first commercial cell phones.

Motorola vice president John F Mitchell holds one of the first commercial cell phones. (Source: 1News)

"There was silence on the other end of the line. I think he was gritting his teeth."

Five decades later, the mobile phone has evolved from a large, clunky handset that could only make or receive calls, to a personal mobile computer with a previously unthinkable amount of power.

“We've had this incredible period over the last 50 years of technology, innovation and change,” said tech commentator and futurist Paul Spain.

The first iPhone, introduced in 2007.

The first iPhone, introduced in 2007. (Source: 1News)

"From where I left school to where we are now, we have seen improvements of computing power and internet speeds of a million or more times."

Meanwhile, One NZ (formerly Vodafone) chief executive, Jason Paris, marked the mobile phone’s development by the ‘Gs’ - 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.

"The big leap was 4G in the smartphone where all of a sudden your phone in your pocket changed from being a communication device to a life remote," he said.

Mobile phones throughout the ages.

Mobile phones throughout the ages. (Source: 1News)

While the development of the mobile phone unleashed countless opportunities for those who owned them, it also created problems.

For example, research in the US found that by 2021 one-in-three Americans had fallen for a mobile phone scam.

In New Zealand, last year, Kiwis lost $1.7 million to marketplace scams, according to CERT – much of those accessed through a phone.

"Possibly more worrying is the harm that we are doing to each other via these networks," said Sean Lyons of Netsafe.

"The communications harm, the harassment harm, the bullying when people find themselves in connection of contact with another person."

Motorola engineer Martin Cooper.

Motorola engineer Martin Cooper. (Source: 1News)

Even Martin Cooper, dubbed 'the father of the mobile phone', thought they could be too much of a distraction.

"I am devastated when I see someone crossing the street and they are looking at their cellphone!"

But he believed the technology had a bright future.

"One of the things that will change is that your phone will be managed by your own personal artificial intelligence," said Cooper.

"In the future we can expect the cellphone to revolutionise education, revolutionise healthcare."

WorldTechnology

SHARE

More Stories

Long-running E3 videogame expo cancelled in US

Long-running E3 videogame expo cancelled in US

Sponsors announced they will "reevaluate" the future of the expo.

Fri, Mar 31

Musk joins open letter to 'immediately pause' advanced AI work

Musk joins open letter to 'immediately pause' advanced AI work

"AI systems are now becoming human-competitive at general tasks, and we must ask ourselves: Should we risk loss of control of our civilisation?"

Thu, Mar 30

2:02

Parts of Twitter's source code leaked online

Parts of Twitter's source code leaked online

Mon, Mar 27

Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online

Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online

Fri, Mar 24

Explained: Is TikTok about to be banned?

Explained: Is TikTok about to be banned?

Fri, Mar 24

2:24

Chinese startup invents kissing machine for long-distance couples

Chinese startup invents kissing machine for long-distance couples

Fri, Mar 24

0:30

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Wheelchair users battle for equal rights at live events

7:39

Wheelchair users battle for equal rights at live events

7:43pm

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

4:17

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

7:28pm

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

7:08pm

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

7:02pm

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

1:47

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video