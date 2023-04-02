Reports of drive-by shooting at Auckland Black Power HQ

Investigations are underway after a gun was fired on a street in Mount Wellington, Auckland last night.

Police said they were called to the scene on Jolson Road at around 11pm.

"Police responded to reports of gunshot sounds heard in the vicinity. Police spoke to several occupants at the identified address."

1News understands the Auckland Black Power headquarters was the home targeted in the incident and senior members of the gang were in communication with police overnight.

Police said thankfully no one was injured but it is believed a number of shots were fired at the exterior of the building from the roadside.

Footage from the scene this morning shows armed police guarding the house, with apparent bullet holes on the windows.

Police can also be seen speaking with neighbours on the street.

Armed police outside Black Power HQ in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

A scene examination is currently being completed and nearby residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.