Man charged after person kidnapped, raped in Blenheim

A man has been arrested and charged following the alleged kidnapping and rape of a person in Blenheim this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene on Sinclair St, in Mayfield, about 9.50am.

One person was located on Market St a short time later and taken into custody.

The 23-year-old is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

The victim is receiving support.

"While incidents like this are concerning for the community, Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public," police said.