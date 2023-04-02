New Zealand
1News

Man charged after person kidnapped, raped in Blenheim

57 mins ago
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A man has been arrested and charged following the alleged kidnapping and rape of a person in Blenheim this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene on Sinclair St, in Mayfield, about 9.50am.

One person was located on Market St a short time later and taken into custody.

The 23-year-old is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

The victim is receiving support.

"While incidents like this are concerning for the community, Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public," police said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeMarlborough

SHARE

More Stories

38 drink-drivers caught in Hawke's Bay over the weekend

38 drink-drivers caught in Hawke's Bay over the weekend

Police said they had checkpoints set up across the region.

11:07am

Reports of drive-by shooting at Auckland Black Power HQ

Reports of drive-by shooting at Auckland Black Power HQ

Police said they were called to the scene on Jolson Road at around 11pm.

8:51am

0:26

Auckland dairy ram-raided days before bollard assessment

Auckland dairy ram-raided days before bollard assessment

Sat, Apr 1

2:20

Four youths arrested after armed Waikato robberies

Four youths arrested after armed Waikato robberies

Sat, Apr 1

2 men arrested after shooting incident in Southland

2 men arrested after shooting incident in Southland

Fri, Mar 31

New image released of knife-wielding robber at Christchurch mall

New image released of knife-wielding robber at Christchurch mall

Fri, Mar 31

Latest

Popular

33 mins ago

Hurricanes dominate Force but may rue loss of bonus point

Hurricanes dominate Force but may rue loss of bonus point

52 mins ago

Black Caps pipped in Super Over after Sodhi's late heroics

Black Caps pipped in Super Over after Sodhi's late heroics

57 mins ago

Man charged after person kidnapped, raped in Blenheim

Man charged after person kidnapped, raped in Blenheim

58 mins ago

Kane Williamson knee injury raises World Cup fears

Kane Williamson knee injury raises World Cup fears

5:35pm

Body of 2-year-old boy found in alligator jaws in Florida

Body of 2-year-old boy found in alligator jaws in Florida

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video