Fears NZ will follow world on asylum seeker policy

Around the world, governments are putting up walls against asylum seekers. Will New Zealand do the same?

That question has been raised in the wake of Immigration Minister Michael Wood introducing an amendment to laws on "mass arrivals" – typically by boat.

The minister says while mass arrivals by boat aren't likely, the Government has to prepare for the scenario.

"These changes amend provisions to ensure those seeking asylum will have access to adequate legal representation by extending the period that a decision is required to be made by," said Wood.

"The current Act limits the ability for asylum seekers to gain comprehensive legal representation and jeopardises access to specialist support for highly vulnerable individuals."

But Green MP Golriz Ghahraman told Q+A it was an example of the Government trying to score political points.

"We're in an election year, and it will be close to the election as the bill gets debated," said Ghahraman, saying affected communities will become a target for rhetoric.

And Otago University academic Dr Neil Vallelly fears a rise in anti-migrant sentiment rising in New Zealand, echoing the policies coming out in 'global North' countries like the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

He said such sentiment tends to rise alongside tougher economic conditions, and fears the looming threat of climate change as a driver for migration.

