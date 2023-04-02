New Zealand
Auckland Airport fog restrictions lifted after cancellations, delays

8:06am
Auckland Airport. (Source: istock.com)

Fog restrictions have been lifted at Auckland Airport after several flight cancellations and delays this morning.

The airport put the restrictions in place at around 6.55am and lifted them just before 10am.

Nine departing domestic flights were cancelled and seven departing domestic flights were delayed.

Ten domestic flights due to arrive in Auckland were cancelled and two arriving domestic flights were delayed.

International departures and arrivals weren't impacted.

The airport says passengers should check their website for the latest updates.

