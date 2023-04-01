Black Ferns Sevens dominate on opening day in Hong Kong

The Black Ferns Sevens have opened another tournament in truly dominant fashion, scoring 93 points in two games without allowing either of their opponents to score once.

The New Zealand side returned to the Hong Kong Sevens with a 50-0 drubbing of hosts Hong Kong China before following it up with a 43-0 hammering of Great Britain on Friday night.

Stacey Waaka led the opening game with a hat-trick while Portia Woodman-Wickliffe added two tries as well before Shiray Kaka and Risi Pouri-Lane took to Great Britain with a pair of braces.

The results leave the Black Ferns Sevens comfortably headed towards the cup quarter-finals with a final pool game against Canada to play this afternoon.

The team is chasing a fifth-consecutive tournament win having earlier come out on top in Vancouver, Sydney, Hamilton and Cape Town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the All Blacks Sevens also had a positive start to their campaign.

The men's team beat Kenya 29-5 to open their tournament with matches against South Africa and Ireland to come this evening before playoffs.