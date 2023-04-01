Baseball fan's proposal at LA stadium goes horribly wrong

A baseball fan's proposal went horribly wrong after his pitch invasion at a Los Angeles stadium was interrupted by a security guard.

The man ran onto the stadium during Major League Baseball's opening day match between the LA Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium yesterday.

The incident, which was captured on camera, shows the man getting down on one knee with an engagement ring in hand as the crowd cheers.

But before he can pop the question, the man is tackled by a security guard.

The force sends his hat and the ring flying, as two more security guards help restrain the man.

The man is then escorted off the pitch as the crowd is heard shouting and laughing.

In positive news, it was later revealed his partner said yes.

The Dodgers won the match 8-2.