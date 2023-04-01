106-year-old Filipino woman Vogue's oldest ever cover model

A 106-year-old woman from the Philippines has become Vogue magazine's oldest ever cover model.

Apo Maria, "Whang-Od", Oggay symbolises the strength and beauty of the Filipino spirit, Vogue said on social media.

"Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe—signifying strength, bravery, and beauty—on the skin of thousands of people who have made the pilgrimage to Buscalan."

She lives in Buscalan, a mountain village 15 hours north of Manilla.

“When visitors come from far away, I will give them the tatak Buscalan, tatak Kalinga for as long as my eyes can see," Whang-Od says.

Whang-Od is considered the country's oldest mambabatok, or traditional Kalinga tattoos.