Watch: Powerful haka as Rangi Mātāmua named New Zealander of the Year

Professor Rangi Mātāmua (Ngāi Tūhoe) was honoured with a powerful haka after being named as the big winner of this year's New Zealander of the Year Awards last night.

The renowned Māori leader and Māori astronomy expert beat Rugby World Cup winner Ruby Tui, entertainers Dame Jools and Dame Lynda Topp, and former All Black and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan for the prestigious Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year / Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa award.

The award honours the achievements and contributions of an inspirational Kiwi whose achievements have made a big, positive contribution to the country this year.

Professor Rangi Mātāmua with his 2023 New Zealander of the Year award. (Source: TVNZ)

Mātāmua has been recognised for his continued efforts to push Matauranga Māori to the forefront, to better connect Aotearoa with the whenua and wairua shared by all.

The pioneering Māori scholar also led the formation of the country's newest public holiday, Matariki, which was celebrated as a public holiday for the first time last year.

"Matariki speaks to the best parts of who we are," he told the audience.

"Those stars are celebrated around the world, from Africa, to Europe, to America, to Asia, to the Pacific, to Polynesia, to here.

"They mark when to plant, when to harvest, when to celebrate, when to come together, when the new year is upon us and they have always been a shining light within the history of humanity, and today they shine above us to mark the growth and the change of us in a nation, where we accept we don’t need to look overseas to understand who we are as a people and to reflect someone else’s culture.

"We have that in spades, right here, and if we just open our minds and hearts to that, there is so much learning and benefit for all of us."

Last year's winner was Tā Tipene O'Regan.

The full list of finalists and winners:

2023 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year/Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa finalists

Sir John Kirwan

Dame Jools and Dame Lynda Topp – The Topp Twins

Professor Rangi Mātāmua

Ruby Tui

2023 University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year/Te Te Mātātahi o te Tau finalists

Elliot Jones

Georgia Latu

Shaneel Lal

2023 Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year/Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau finalists

Marie Jujnovich

Sir Mark Dunajtschik

Professor Sir Pou Temara

2023 Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year/Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau finalists

Emily Blythe

Robbie van Dam

Vaughan Fergusson

2023 MFE New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year/Te Toa Taiao o te Tau finalists

Camden Howitt

Jessi Morgan

Simon Hall

2023 Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year/Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau finalists

Achieving @ Waitākere Charitable Trust

Pathway Charitable Group

Kindness Collective

2023 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year/Te Pou Toko o Te Tau finalists

Ali Muhammad

Dr Ellen Nelson

Maia Mariner