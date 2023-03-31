New Zealand
1News

Police give helping paw to critter stuck after late-night drink

7:50pm
A hedgehog being freed from a discarded bubble tea cup.

A hedgehog being freed from a discarded bubble tea cup. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police on Auckland's North Shore have given a critter stuck in a prickly situation a helping paw after it became stuck while hunting for a late-night drink.

Constables Dana and Erin were filling up their patrol car at a local petrol station when they heard the "strange sound" of plastic being dragged from the other side of the forecourt, police said on Facebook.

"As Erin satisfied her craving for BP chicken bites, Dana investigated the source of the sound and found a hedgehog with its head stuck inside a bubble tea cup," police said.

"Dana immediately switched from police officer to an animal conservationist and put on her gloves to delicately remove the plastic cup from the hedgehog's head."

After the cup was safely removed, the hedgehog was placed in a nearby bush.

"Thanks to Dana's quick thinking and kind actions, the hedgehog could carry on with their evening, and Erin finally got her chicken bites."

New Zealand

Auckland's Synthony music festival postponed over weather fears

The event features the symphony orchestra playing dance hits as well as performances by the likes of Kimbra and Dave Dobbyn.

3:00pm

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Auckland crash

The crash happened in Mt Eden about 7am this morning.

2:24pm

'Dangerous' 74-year-old woman sought by Auckland police

12:08pm

Head Hunter admits murder of Auckland father and daughter

12:05pm

Video shows wreck of Tesla after fire on Auckland Harbour Bridge

9:09am

0:16

'Devastating' - More than 97,000 bee colonies lost last winter

6:01am

2:00

2 mins ago

Black Caps demolish Sri Lanka to win ODI series 2-0

21 mins ago

Bright start but Moana Pasifika run out of steam against Highlanders

26 mins ago

Meghan wins award for Archetypes podcast

57 mins ago

Long-running E3 videogame expo cancelled in US

8:20pm

2 men arrested after shooting incident in Southland

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

