Auckland's Synthony music festival postponed over weather fears

3:00pm
Synthony music festival performance.

Synthony music festival performance. (Source: Supplied)

Auckland's Synthony music festival has been postponed over forecast bad weather.

The festival was originally due to take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 1, in Auckland Domain.

It will now take place the following day on Sunday, April 2.

MetService's Auckland forecast for the day includes potential thunderstorms.

"Mostly cloudy with isolated showers then rain from afternoon, heavy at times with possible thunderstorms, easing at night," the forecaster said.

The promoters announced the news in a post to its Facebook page this afternoon.

"The weather forecast for Saturday is poor and potentially unsafe, whilst Sunday's forecast suggests drier and safer conditions," it reads.

"Therefore, in the interest of public comfort and safety, Synthony will now take place on Sunday April 2nd 2023, where drier and more pleasant weather is forecast.

"All tickets remain valid and are automatically transferred to Sunday April 2nd, and event timings remain unchanged with gates opening at 2pm."

Synthony organisers said MetService is considering issuing a severe thunderstorm watch tomorrow morning which informed the decision.

The event promises over 40 food and beverage options including, "premium cocktail bars and food trucks and 8.5 hours of entertainment across two stages".

New ZealandAucklandWeather NewsMusic

