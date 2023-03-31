New Zealand
2 men arrested after shooting incident in Southland

8:20pm
A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Two men have been arrested after a shooting incident in Southland earlier this week.

Police received a report a firearm had been discharged on Half Mile Rd, in Tuatapere, around 11pm on Wednesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said.

The pair were arrested after police carried out two searches, assisted by the armed offenders squad.

Cannabis and a vehicle were also seized from the properties.

They were charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, aggravated burglary and unlawful assembly.

A 25-year-old man was due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 230330/5631.

