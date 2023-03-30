Sport
Teen amputee breaking barriers and chasing gold at Maadi Cup

7:33pm

More than 2000 students from 130 schools are currently putting oar to water for their shot of Maadi Cup glory at Lake Karapiro this week.

But for one athlete in particular, this week's regatta means much more and with every race she's proving anything is possible.

Isabel Wall was born prematurely at 27 weeks; complications meant she lost her leg and her twin sister, Mary.

The losses haven't stopped her in the past, nor has it stopped her this week with the Year 13 Ashburton College student through to finals in three events at this year's Maadi Cup while using a boat named Isabela Mary.

"One of my New Year's resolutions was to get gold," Wall told 1News.

She's well on her way to making that goal a reality with Wall and her teammates flying through the heats of the under-17 coxed quad sculls, coxless pair and double sculls.

Wall's impressive results have been helped along by her coach Justin, who also happens to be her dad.

To say rowing is in the blood of the Wall family is an understatement with Isabel's parents and two older siblings all owning a long list of New Zealand accolades.

"My family, they've done well so I always try do well and just the feeling you get, it's like a runner's high if you win a race," she said.

"And you can just feel your boat getting faster and faster throughout the season and it's just the improvement you get over every season — if I raced myself from last season, last year, I would be winning."

That winning drive also stems from her family.

"We've never pushed her to do it but by the same token we've never allowed her to sit back simply because of her leg," dad Justin said.

"The world is never going to step out of its way for Isabel wall and she's got on to do the thing and she does."

Results from this week could prove it's in fact the world that will need to get out of Isabel's way.

SportRowing

