Step back in time with row of houses across NZ history

From colonial-era cottages and sweeping villas, to the grand bungalows of the 1930s, a cafe owner in the Manawatū's been collecting and furnishing houses from nearly every period in New Zealand history.

The curious row of houses sit in a paddock behind the Woolshed Cafe.

"The earliest house we have, the little white cottage, 1860 colonial cottage. We have an 1880 square villa next to that. Behind you we have a 1900 bay villa, 1920 California bungalow, 1930 art deco style, 1940 state house, and then we have a 1960 cottage behind me here," Alan Parker told Seven Sharp.

His collection of furnished homes, which took a decade to put together, came about as Parker sought out a new project.

"We were farming up in central Hawke's Bay and our kids had all left home and we were looking for a new challenge," he explained.

Parker said he didn't have any interest in historical architecture "at all" before starting his collection.

"I feel like as you go through life, history becomes more of a thing.

"It's probably like a marathon — once you start, that's it. You have to see it through."