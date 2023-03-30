New Zealand
1News

Step back in time with row of houses across NZ history

17 mins ago

From colonial-era cottages and sweeping villas, to the grand bungalows of the 1930s, a cafe owner in the Manawatū's been collecting and furnishing houses from nearly every period in New Zealand history.

The curious row of houses sit in a paddock behind the Woolshed Cafe.

"The earliest house we have, the little white cottage, 1860 colonial cottage. We have an 1880 square villa next to that. Behind you we have a 1900 bay villa, 1920 California bungalow, 1930 art deco style, 1940 state house, and then we have a 1960 cottage behind me here," Alan Parker told Seven Sharp.

His collection of furnished homes, which took a decade to put together, came about as Parker sought out a new project.

"We were farming up in central Hawke's Bay and our kids had all left home and we were looking for a new challenge," he explained.

Parker said he didn't have any interest in historical architecture "at all" before starting his collection.

"I feel like as you go through life, history becomes more of a thing.

"It's probably like a marathon — once you start, that's it. You have to see it through."

Now for the first time, the homes are open to visitors for tours.

New ZealandPropertyManawatu-Wanganui

SHARE

More Stories

Fears for number of homeless in Queenstown as winter looms

Fears for number of homeless in Queenstown as winter looms

It comes after nearly 1500 Queenstown residents responded to the council's annual quality of life survey.

Tue, Mar 28

6:11

Levin man finds suspected animal heart valve in Irvines pie

Levin man finds suspected animal heart valve in Irvines pie

Neil Ireland said he spent several hours vomiting after making the discovery.

Mon, Mar 27

0:42

60% of Kiwi households face refinancing mortgage at higher rates

60% of Kiwi households face refinancing mortgage at higher rates

Mon, Mar 27

Rats, mould and tree in a window: Couple in storm repair limbo

Rats, mould and tree in a window: Couple in storm repair limbo

Mon, Mar 27

Wounded dog’s leg amputated after owner didn’t take it to vet

Wounded dog’s leg amputated after owner didn’t take it to vet

Fri, Mar 24

Emergency housing motels 'positive' experience for many - Govt report

Emergency housing motels 'positive' experience for many - Govt report

Fri, Mar 24

31:53

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Step back in time with row of houses across NZ history

4:14

Step back in time with row of houses across NZ history

9:44pm

19% of Middlemore ED staff think they have resources to do their jobs

19% of Middlemore ED staff think they have resources to do their jobs

9:10pm

Knife-wielding robber strikes Christchurch mall, cash stolen

Knife-wielding robber strikes Christchurch mall, cash stolen

9:03pm

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

8:54pm

High school teachers strike for second time this month

2:12

High school teachers strike for second time this month

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video