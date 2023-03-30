Overseas traveller dies from rabies in NZ's first case

Health officials said there is no risk to the public after an overseas traveller died of rabies in New Zealand.

Te Whatu Ora said it's the first rabies case detected in New Zealand.

"Sadly, the overseas traveller died from the disease last week, but this person posed no health risk to any member of the public while in New Zealand," Te Whatu Ora said in a statement today.

"The disease was contracted overseas and then the person was diagnosed in New Zealand.

"The person was notified as having suspected rabies when first admitted to hospital in early March so was managed with full infection control measures while at Auckland City Hospital and at Whangārei Hospital where they were first diagnosed."

