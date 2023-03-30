Mikko meets Mikko: Rally star gives young Kiwi ride of his life

Mikko Hirvonen will finally race at this weekend's Otago rally, six years after plans for him to race here fell through - and for one Dunedin family, having the Flying Finn in town holds special meaning.

For more than a decade Tony Johnston has been accumulating Hirvonen memorabillia in his work shop; car models, signed posters, number plates and even a bumper from his World Rally Car.

"It got ripped off on the Whaanga Coast when he was competing in New Zelaand," Johnston said.

"It ended up on TradeMe so I bought it - I paid $50 for it which is ridiculous!"

To say Johnston is a huge fan would be an understatement. Just ask his son who is also named Mikko.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was really well regarded in the World Rally Championship and he's a hell of a nice guy," Johnston said.

"We liked the name and we liked the person - it was a good fit!"

Luckily his son is now a fan too and coincidentally he's also a keen rally driver, making for an incredible story and encounter this week.

With the 15-time World Rally winner racing in Otago, Mikko and his dad got a chance to finally meet their idol.

"It's really satisfying," Johnston said.

"To name your son after someone and eventually they end up in your hometown doing the sport you love."

The World Rally star was told about his influence on the Dunedin family, although he admitted it's not the first time he had heard of a child being named after him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It feels, in a way, quite honoured that somebody named their children after me so hopefully I can live up to expectations."

Young Mikko was able to ride along his idol Hirvonen for a hot lap at yesterday's media event - an opportunity he described as the ride of his life.

"I don't know what is really going through my head," Mikko said after the experience.

"It's just the experience and the commitment he has, it's an amazing feeling - it's a dream come true!"

Both Mikkos will meet again this weekend when they both compete in the Classic car category - a clash Hirvonen is looking forward to.

"I'm happy with just one Mikko on the podium," he said.

"Whichever it is, I don't mind."