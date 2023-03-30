Hipkins fast-tracking new Auckland harbour crossing construction

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the Government is fast-tracking the construction of a second Auckland harbour crossing in a meeting with the Auckland Business Chamber this morning.

Hipkins said construction of a second crossing would begin in 2029, brought forward from the 2040s. He said he was open to both a bridge or a tunnel being constructed.

"Without specifically talking about the harbour crossing, I think tunnels are going to be a big part of Auckland's future," Hipkins said.

The prime minister also pointed to recent weather events including Cyclone Gabrielle as examples of how communities connected by a single bridge or road are left vulnerable when bad weather hits.

The Government is releasing full details of its plans at 9am.