New Zealand
1News

Hipkins fast-tracking new Auckland harbour crossing construction

51 mins ago
Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the Government is fast-tracking the construction of a second Auckland harbour crossing in a meeting with the Auckland Business Chamber this morning.

Hipkins said construction of a second crossing would begin in 2029, brought forward from the 2040s. He said he was open to both a bridge or a tunnel being constructed.

"Without specifically talking about the harbour crossing, I think tunnels are going to be a big part of Auckland's future," Hipkins said.

The prime minister also pointed to recent weather events including Cyclone Gabrielle as examples of how communities connected by a single bridge or road are left vulnerable when bad weather hits.

The Government is releasing full details of its plans at 9am.

New ZealandAucklandTravelTransport

SHARE

More Stories

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

BREAKING

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

Construction will begin on the new Waitematā Harbour connections in 2029, Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

15 mins ago

LIVE: Govt unveils plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

LIVE

LIVE: Govt unveils plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Transport Minister Michael Wood are announcing scenarios for one of the largest projects in the city in the coming decades.

20 mins ago

Hipkins discusses Auckland infrastructure with business leaders

Hipkins discusses Auckland infrastructure with business leaders

40 mins ago

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge waves slam south coast

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge waves slam south coast

6:35am

0:30

A bartender's tale: How lockdown inspired a Kiwi to create a rum brand

A bartender's tale: How lockdown inspired a Kiwi to create a rum brand

6:22am

2:20

19% of Middlemore ED staff think they have resources to do their jobs

19% of Middlemore ED staff think they have resources to do their jobs

9:44pm

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Kiwis wake to chilly morning temperatures as cold snap bites

0:30

Kiwis wake to chilly morning temperatures as cold snap bites

15 mins ago

BREAKING

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

20 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Govt unveils plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

LIVE: Govt unveils plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

31 mins ago

Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences

Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences

40 mins ago

Hipkins discusses Auckland infrastructure with business leaders

Hipkins discusses Auckland infrastructure with business leaders

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video