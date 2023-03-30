Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

The Government has announced five new options for an additional connection across Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

Feedback is being sought on the different scenarios, with the final decision set to be confirmed in June ahead of construction beginning in 2029, Transport Minister Michael Wood said this morning.

Construction is being brought forward from the 2040s.

"We want an unclogged, connected, and futureproofed transport network so Aucklanders can get to work on time, and don't need to wake up earlier just to get their kids to school - it's vital that we have a harbour crossing that works for the city," Wood said.

The five scenarios include both bridge and tunnel options.

"Each scenario includes a new walking and cycling link across Te Waitematā, a new light rail link that will connect to Auckland Light Rail in the City Centre, and will build generations of resilience into State Highway One for private vehicles and freight," Wood said.

The scenarios

The first option would see a new light rail tunnel in the harbour's east, connecting the Wynyard Quarter to Smales Farm near Takapuna, as well as a new tunnelled section of SH1 directly between the Central Motorway Junction and Akoranga Drive.

Walking and cycling would be provided for by reallocating space on the existing Harbour Bridge.

The first option is considered the most expensive.

The first option.

The second option, considered the least expensive, would see a new bridge built next to the existing Harbour Bridge for light rail, walking, cycling and three additional general traffic lanes.

The new bridge "would be of a similar gradient and height to the existing bridge".

The second option.

The third option would see a new light rail tunnel to the harbour's west, connecting Wynyard to Takapuna via Birkenhead, and a new bridge for SH1 traffic directly between the Central Motorway Junction and Sulphur Bridge.

Walking and cycling would be provided on the new bridge.

The third option.

The fourth option would see a new bridge next to the existing Harbour Bridge for light rail, walking and cycling, landing at Sulphur Beach.

A new tunnelled section of SH1 would be built directly between the Central Motorway Junction and Akoranga Drive.

The fourth option.

The fifth option would see a new bridge for light rail, walking and cycling from Wynyard Point landing at Sulphur Beach, with a new tunnelled section of SH1 would built directly between the Central Motorway Junction and Akoranga Drive.

The fifth option.

Aucklanders are asked to give feedback through a portal on Waka Kotahi's website.