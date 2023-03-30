World
Bong shaped like AK-47 sends Sydney police scrambling

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
42 mins ago
The bong was confused with an AK-47.

The bong was confused with an AK-47. (Source: NSW Police)

Sydney police were sent scrambling last night after receiving multiple reports of a man carrying what appeared to be an AK-47.

A 50-year-old was spotted in Rouse Hill, in Sydney’s north-west, with police deploying their their helicopter, and several officers to the area.

After checking CCTV from nearby businesses, they found an unattended and unlocked vehicle in a church carpark.

It was there where officers discovered the “weapon” was actually a bong-shaped like an assault rifle.

Shortly after officers arrested the man, who was in nearby grassland.

He’s been charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm and intimidation.

He was denied bail and is due in court later today.

Today, the Hills Police Area Command said Replica Firearms including Gel Blasters are not toys and are illegal under the Firearms Act 1996 (NSW).

Following the incident, another two replica firearms were surrendered under the firearms amnesty.

