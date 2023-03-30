Analysis: Nash takes a remorseful path as by-election unlikely

In the past, we've seen MPs burn down the house as they've left politics — think Jami-Lee Ross and Gaurav Sharma — but Stuart Nash has chosen the path of remorse.

He is saying sorry — tick.

He's not doubling down — tick.

He says he understands the prime minister's call — tick.

He's experienced enough to know this is the smoother path to take.

Giving details of Cabinet discussions, going against the Cabinet collective and ratting out your colleagues to donors is silly. Doing it on your work email is even sillier.

He had to go. It's black and white. This mistake alone is enough to bring down the guillotine, and his three other breaches show how sloppy he's been.

Nash is a likeable guy. He loved being Police Minster, he loved being one of the boys, and he likes to be seen as someone who gets things done. This makes him a good MP who has been elected multiple times, but it's also what got him in trouble.

Nash's smart option is to lay low for a few weeks and then announce his retirement at the next election.

He can keep up his local advocacy in Napier — which is now a lot easier when he's out of Cabinet and not part of the establishment.

It's very doubtful we'll see a by-election in Napier.

It might be fun for journalists, but not many others want it. Labour certainly doesn't.

National's position to call a by-election in cyclone-hit Napier might cause blow-back, even if the electorate isn't happy with the Government. It's six months out from a general election, and a $1 million by-election doesn't seem smart.

In the business world, Nash would be outta-here, but in politics, it's different. He's the MP for Napier. It isn't a seat you'd want to leave leaderless at the moment.

The next headache for the prime minister is explaining how this email didn't cause alarm bells as part of an Official Information Act request. It's not exactly a subtle breach.

Chris Hipkins has come out and said he's looking at it, but this problem is ultimately of Nash's making.

There's still more to come on that, and the political scandal keeps swirling.