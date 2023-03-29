What can go in your recycling bin? Govt pledges to end confusion

The Government has announced a new plan to standardise recycling across New Zealand.

The changes aim to ensure recycled waste is less likely to be contaminated by material that cannot be recycled.

The plan will be introduced in phases, with the first deadline in February 2024.

From then, all district and city councils must accept only glass bottles and jars, paper and cardboard (including pizza boxes), plastic bottles and containers marked with recycling symbols 1, 2, and 5, and aluminium and steel tins and cans in recycling collections.

All households in urban areas will have a recycling service by 2027 and a household food scraps collection by 2030.

"A standardised service will make it clear what can or can't be recycled from home, so New Zealanders can be confident they are doing the right thing," a statement announcing the plan read.

"The way we create and manage waste is way behind many other developed countries," Environment Minister David Parker said.

"But with these improvements, we're putting the right foundations in place to bring our waste and recycling systems up to global standards."

He added that introducing kerbside food scraps collections will ensure scraps are disposed of responsibly, reducing emissions.

"The measures we're announcing today will support the social and economic changes we need to address our waste problem."