'I love this club' - Skipper Alex Rufer re-signs with Phoenix

Phoenix captain Alex Rufer has recommitted to his beloved club for another three seasons, extending his tenure in Wellington well into a second decade.

The Phoenix announced this morning Rufer has re-signed until the end of the 2025-2026 A-League season having already played 10 seasons with the club to date despite being just 26.

“I love this club and I want to win something here,” Rufer said.

“I’ve been at the Phoenix for many years now and I’ve grown from a young boy into a man.

“I’ve learnt so much here, played with some amazing players and I’m really happy in Wellington.

“I’m really looking forward to the next three years. I think it’s important to have that security so I can worry about playing my best football, and I believe that’s still to come.”

Phoenix director of football Shaun Gill said Rufer had become "part of the fabric" at the club.

“He’s not only a great leader, but he’s the linchpin of the men’s midfield," Gill said.

“Rufs has been through great highs and lows, both personally and with the club, over the past decade, and has shown incredible resilience to come back from serious injuries on two occasions.

“It was a priority to secure his signature and we are delighted he is going to be sticking around for another three years.”

Alex Rufer poses with Director of Football Shaun Gill. (Source: Getty)

The new deal adds to an impressive comeback season for the Phoenix centurion after he missed the start of the team's campaign with a ruptured ACL in his knee suffered in March last year.

Rufer returned eight months after an operation on the injury and has started every game for the fifth-placed Phoenix since round 11.

His form since that return saw him earn an All Whites recall earlier this month and he made a successful comeback at international level against China in the side's goalless draw last week at Mt Smart Stadium.

“Coming back from this injury has made me better and stronger," Rufer said.

“Thank you to the club for putting faith in me and my family for always being there for me.”