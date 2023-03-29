Football
Bang Showbiz

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

37 mins ago
Harry Kane making his burger.

Harry Kane making his burger. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Harry Kane has created The Record Breaker burger in celebration of becoming England's all-time record goal scorer.

The Three Lions captain has devised the snack using some of his favourite ingredients that will be on sale from today at TOCA Social at The O2 in Greenwich for a limited time only.

54% of the profits from every burger sold will go towards the Harry Kane Foundation in honour of Kane's record-breaking 54th international goal against Italy.

The Harry Kane Foundation was established in October 2022 with the aim of transforming a generation's thinking about mental health. The purpose of the foundation is to normalise conversations around mental health, promote positive habits that support mental health, tackle stigma, and provide practical support.

Kane has created the burger himself with some of his favourite ingredients, including lemon and herb-marinated grilled chicken, traditional coleslaw, chipotle mayonnaise and tomato sauce.

The striker, who added a 55th goal against Ukraine on Sunday, said: "I'm thrilled to create The Record Breaker burger to celebrate becoming England's all-time record goal scorer.

"Initiatives like this are good fun, but importantly we have involved my foundation to help raise funds for charities and mental health programmes across the country. This new burger creation not only tastes amazing, but every sale will also directly support some incredible causes, so I am really pleased. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Alex Harman, TOCA Social President, added: "Evidence suggests there are 5 steps you can take to help improve your mental health and wellbeing, and TOCA Social incorporates all of them.

"The steps are to connect, be active, take notice, keep learning, and give. Participants take part in these 5 steps when playing at TOCA Social. We believe that by promoting these steps, we can help people to build resilience, cope with adversity and lead happier lives."

FootballUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Dramatic FA Cup quarterfinal sees Fulham receive 3 red cards

Dramatic FA Cup quarterfinal sees Fulham receive 3 red cards

It was a meltdown of epic proportions, and United capitalised on it in ruthless fashion to advance to the semifinals with a 3-1 win that keeps its three-pronged trophy pursuit on track.

Mon, Mar 20

Violent clashes between Eintracht Frankfurt fans, Naples police

Violent clashes between Eintracht Frankfurt fans, Naples police

"An unacceptable climate of guerrilla warfare," the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, said.

Thu, Mar 16

0:39

BBC crisis escalates as players, stars rally behind Lineker

BBC crisis escalates as players, stars rally behind Lineker

Sun, Mar 12

Lineker won't present BBC football show after Twitter post

Lineker won't present BBC football show after Twitter post

Sat, Mar 11

Football fans throw toys onto pitch for Turkish quake victims

Football fans throw toys onto pitch for Turkish quake victims

Mon, Feb 27

Musk reportedly seeking to buy Manchester United

Musk reportedly seeking to buy Manchester United

Wed, Feb 15

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

25 mins ago

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

37 mins ago

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

50 mins ago

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

12:51pm

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

2:19

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video