All Interislander sailings across Cook Strait cancelled today

All Interislander sailings across the Cook Strait have been cancelled today due to large swells and wind.

The company said safety is paramount passengers and crew members and it's been a "difficult decision".

"Fares will be refunded and may take up to three weeks depending on how you paid."

Anyone still wanting to travel is advised to contact Interislander customer service.

The next scheduled sailing is the 2.30am Kaiarahi sailing from Picton on Thursday morning.

On Thursday last week all Interislander sailings to and from Picton were delayed as firefighters cleaned up a possible chemical spill at the South Island port.

Customers were told they would be contacted directly to provide updates on their scheduled sailings.