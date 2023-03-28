New Zealand
Waka Kotahi apologise for lane confusion during SH16 rush hour

17 mins ago
State Highway 16.

State Highway 16. (Source: Waka Kotahi. )

Waka Kotahi NZTA has apologised to Auckland commuters after lane realignment work led to confusion and disruption on State Highway 16 during peak traffic yesterday morning.

The stretch of motorway now has a new layout, with eastbound lanes between St Lukes Rd and Newton Road being realigned. The left lane has now become an exit-only lane.

The previous layout to SH16.

The previous layout to SH16. (Source: Supplied)

The new layout of SH16.

The new layout of SH16. (Source: Supplied)

Commuters were left confused yesterday, with signs still suggesting the old layout, which led to disruptions.

Since then, Waka Kotahi has apologised for the confusion saying additional signage has now been put out to provide motorists with more information. They also shared the new information before the work started.

It also comes as some of the gantries on SH16 have signs covered by green tape - which is there while realignments take place.

The altercations are a part of the Northwestern Bus Improvement project, which aims to improve connections in the area.

All new lanes and signage are set to be finished and in place by Thursday.

"Merge right for other destinations and take extra care this morning as motorists adjust to the new lane layout," Waka Kotahi advised motorists on Twitter.

