Tactix finding their groove with new players shining in red

The Tactix are sitting top of the ANZ Premiership table after a comprehensive 17-goal victory over the Magic in Christchurch.

The 58-41 win was the third-straight victory for the mainlanders whose new players are starting to look right at home in red.

Along with a defensive clinic from Jane Watson and Karin Burger, England's Laura Malcolm continued to impress in the midcourt while former Pulse shooter Aliyah Dunn was flawless in the circle with 43 goals from 43 attempts.

"We've been talking a lot about backing up our performances," captain Kimiora Poi said.

"The first three or four games we've lost it in the second half and proud of the girls to step up in the second half."

Poi said the side have even more to offer.

"We just needed a little bit of time to sort our connections out — we've got three new people in different positions but it's coming along nicely."

The in-form side will face a tough task this week though with a top-of-the-table clash against the Northern Stars in Auckland on Sunday.