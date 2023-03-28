Netball
1News

Tactix finding their groove with new players shining in red

20 mins ago

The Tactix are sitting top of the ANZ Premiership table after a comprehensive 17-goal victory over the Magic in Christchurch.

The 58-41 win was the third-straight victory for the mainlanders whose new players are starting to look right at home in red.

Along with a defensive clinic from Jane Watson and Karin Burger, England's Laura Malcolm continued to impress in the midcourt while former Pulse shooter Aliyah Dunn was flawless in the circle with 43 goals from 43 attempts.

"We've been talking a lot about backing up our performances," captain Kimiora Poi said.

"The first three or four games we've lost it in the second half and proud of the girls to step up in the second half."

Poi said the side have even more to offer.

"We just needed a little bit of time to sort our connections out — we've got three new people in different positions but it's coming along nicely."

The in-form side will face a tough task this week though with a top-of-the-table clash against the Northern Stars in Auckland on Sunday.

Netball

SHARE

More Stories

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

The Netball World Cup is four months away but Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua feels she needs a lift in the playing level currently being displayed.

Fri, Mar 17

Wilson, Temu lead record-breaking win for Stars over Steel

Wilson, Temu lead record-breaking win for Stars over Steel

The Northern Stars have made Elle Temu's 50th match one to remember with a record win thanks to a lights-out performance from shooter Maia Wilson.

Tue, Mar 14

Stars post dominant win over Magic

Stars post dominant win over Magic

Sat, Mar 11

Mystics crush Steel in season-opening clash

Mystics crush Steel in season-opening clash

Sat, Mar 4

Stars raring to go for ANZ Premiership Netball 2023

Stars raring to go for ANZ Premiership Netball 2023

Fri, Mar 3

Pulse exploits attract international attention ahead of World Cup

Pulse exploits attract international attention ahead of World Cup

Wed, Feb 1

1:49

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Tactix finding their groove with new players shining in red

1:30

Tactix finding their groove with new players shining in red

50 mins ago

Anti co-governance tour organiser determined to press ahead

2:45

Anti co-governance tour organiser determined to press ahead

8:17pm

Nashville shooter who killed 6 drew maps, surveilled school

2:30

Nashville shooter who killed 6 drew maps, surveilled school

8:05pm

Fresh talks underway to bring Osei-Nketia back for world champs

1:41

Fresh talks underway to bring Osei-Nketia back for world champs

8:02pm

'White cis men' - Marama Davidson grilled in Parliament

1:26

'White cis men' - Marama Davidson grilled in Parliament

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video