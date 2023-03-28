Man who fired at officers in Stratford taken into custody

A man is in custody after firing at officers in Stratford, Taranaki, this morning.

It comes after a vehicle failed to stop for police about 10.30pm last night, Superintendent Scott Fraser said.

Officers did not pursue the driver before spiking his vehicle.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the man exited the vehicle and fired shots at officers.

The armed offenders squad and a dog unit were then called to the scene, where the man was tracked to a home on Achilles St about 12.45am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police put cordons in place before a police negotiation team spoke with the man "for some hours".

"A firearm was discharged from the address towards Police a further two times," Fraser said.

"As a precaution, Police have engaged with neighbouring addresses to ensure they were kept safe.

"Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident."

After negotiating with police, the man left the address and was taken into custody about 2.40pm.

"This was a lengthy and demanding incident, and our staff worked quickly this morning to contain and manage the situation, while minimising any risk to the public," Fraser said.

"I am proud of the way our staff have worked professionally to manage this incident, containing and apprehending a dangerous offender and minimising risk to others in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to the duration of the incident it has involved specialist staff from right across the district, as well as some from out of district.

"I thank all those staff who have contributed to an outcome without anyone getting hurt today."

He also thanked the community "for their assistance and acknowledge the impact that today’s events will have had".

"Firing shots towards police is a reckless act that shows absolutely no concern for the safety of anyone involved.

"Staff safety is a key priority for police, and officers and their families will receive support following this incident.

"Charges are yet to be determined."

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier today, Amity Court Motel manager Leanah Skilling had been asked by police to take in people if they needed to be evacuated from their homes.

They had taken in three people.

A neighbour on the street told 1News she'd been advised to stay inside her house and a friend of hers who lives closer to the property was evacuated early this morning.

She said the man had been aiming at police, and she first heard gunshots at 11pm. The last gunshots were heard about 9.15am.