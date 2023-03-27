New Zealand
Levin man finds suspected animal heart valve in Irvines pie

By Hadyn Jones, Fair Go/Good Sorts Presenter
9:25pm

A Levin man has received an apology and a voucher after he uncovered a suspected animal heart valve in his pie.

Neil Ireland discovered the mysterious meat after eating two-thirds of an Irvines steak and cheese pie purchased from New World in Levin.

Ireland claims he spat it out and then spent the next few hours vomiting.

He said he contacted Fair Go after Irvines told him it was a heart valve or something similar.

Irvines told Fair Go a meat supplier made a mistake when trimming the meat.

"The steak pieces are made from 100% chuck steak. However, it appears that this piece of meat has not been trimmed correctly by our supplier," Irvines said in a statement.

It has offered Ireland an e-voucher, although he had better be quick to redeem it. Irvines said it is ceasing pie production in June in an effort to cut costs.

But Ireland said he's refused the voucher.

"I didn't feel like another pie," he said.

54 mins ago

Northland needs $250m as roading damage spreads like smallpox

9:25pm

9:00pm

Auckland Council cancels venue for anti co-governance meeting

Auckland Council cancels venue for anti co-governance meeting

7:49pm

2:03

2:03

Decision on SH25A fix to be made in May - Waka Kotahi

7:25pm

2:43

2:43

Ambulances waiting up to 1 hour to drop off hospital patients

