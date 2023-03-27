Levin man finds suspected animal heart valve in Irvines pie

A Levin man has received an apology and a voucher after he uncovered a suspected animal heart valve in his pie.

Neil Ireland discovered the mysterious meat after eating two-thirds of an Irvines steak and cheese pie purchased from New World in Levin.

Ireland claims he spat it out and then spent the next few hours vomiting.

He said he contacted Fair Go after Irvines told him it was a heart valve or something similar.

Irvines told Fair Go a meat supplier made a mistake when trimming the meat.

"The steak pieces are made from 100% chuck steak. However, it appears that this piece of meat has not been trimmed correctly by our supplier," Irvines said in a statement.

It has offered Ireland an e-voucher, although he had better be quick to redeem it. Irvines said it is ceasing pie production in June in an effort to cut costs.

But Ireland said he's refused the voucher.

"I didn't feel like another pie," he said.