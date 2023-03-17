Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

Food company Goodman Fielder announced yesterday that it will no longer sell Irvines and MacKenzie brands of savoury pies from June, putting an expected 90 manufacturing roles on the line.

The company told 1News in a statement that cost increases in several areas were the main drivers behind the decision.

“Like many businesses across NZ, we have been hit hard by significant cost increases including fuel, energy, labour, and raw ingredients,” said CEO Bernard Duignan. “We have made the decision to exit this category.”

Goodman Fielder said it had begun consulting with employees at its Palmerston North and Oamaru sites, where 71 and 19 people are expected to be let go respectively.

“We understand the impact these decisions have on our people, and our immediate priority is to ensure that they are supported through the process,” Duignan said.

The company said affected employees may be able to work at other Goodman Fielder sites, while others "will receive redundancy entitlements and career support".