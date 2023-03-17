New Zealand
1News

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

5:39pm
Irvines and MacKenzie snack pies will no longer be sold from June 2023.

Irvines and MacKenzie snack pies will no longer be sold from June 2023. (Source: Goodman Fielder)

Food company Goodman Fielder announced yesterday that it will no longer sell Irvines and MacKenzie brands of savoury pies from June, putting an expected 90 manufacturing roles on the line.

The company told 1News in a statement that cost increases in several areas were the main drivers behind the decision.

“Like many businesses across NZ, we have been hit hard by significant cost increases including fuel, energy, labour, and raw ingredients,” said CEO Bernard Duignan. “We have made the decision to exit this category.”

Goodman Fielder said it had begun consulting with employees at its Palmerston North and Oamaru sites, where 71 and 19 people are expected to be let go respectively.

“We understand the impact these decisions have on our people, and our immediate priority is to ensure that they are supported through the process,” Duignan said.

The company said affected employees may be able to work at other Goodman Fielder sites, while others "will receive redundancy entitlements and career support".

New ZealandFood and DrinkManawatu-WanganuiDunedin and Otago

SHARE

More Stories

Whittaker's announces price rise coming next week

Whittaker's announces price rise coming next week

The brand promises "to continue crafting world class chocolate from our factory in Porirua".

5:14pm

Second arrest made after Dunedin drive-by shooting

Second arrest made after Dunedin drive-by shooting

Officers had been called to Thomas Burns Street last Friday after several reports of shots being fired from a moving vehicle at around 4.40pm.

2:16pm

Teacher asked students to attack egg-throwing intruders

Teacher asked students to attack egg-throwing intruders

1:29pm

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in central Dunedin

10:33am

0:37

Lake Onslow hydro scheme cost estimate triples to $15.7b

Lake Onslow hydro scheme cost estimate triples to $15.7b

9:26pm

Dog attacks kill two rare hoiho penguins on Otago beaches

Dog attacks kill two rare hoiho penguins on Otago beaches

Thu, Mar 16

3:16

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

BREAKING

Man at centre of West Auckland shooting dies in hospital

3:14

Man at centre of West Auckland shooting dies in hospital

25 mins ago

Labour MP for Whangārei announces retirement

Labour MP for Whangārei announces retirement

44 mins ago

Black Caps start strongly amid blustery Wellington weather

Black Caps start strongly amid blustery Wellington weather

6:04pm

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

Australia to buy up to 220 Tomahawk missiles from the US

5:39pm

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

Irvines, MacKenzie pies to be discontinued from June

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video