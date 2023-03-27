Good Sorts: The doctor turning clothes into cash for local school

This week's Good Sort is Blenheim doctor Martina Suleiman.

When Covid put a stop to her local school's fundraising gala, Suleiman figured out a way to raise just as much money without leaving her living room.

Four years ago, she first had an idea about re-purposing the clothes that arrived on her doorstep.

"Just random donations and sometimes I don't find out where they come from," she said.

So she went to work, putting surgical precision into her re-styling of the clothes.

She sells the results on Facebook at affordable prices, and the money goes to the local school.

